Relief for flood-hit Limpopo residents

The Limpopo Department of Social Development has started relief efforts to households that have been affected by the localised floods in the Vhembe and Mopani Districts.

Some families were displaced as a result of the continuing rain after the start of Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique at the weekend.

Thus far, an assessment conducted by social workers and community development practitioners and other government officials identified 78 families with the majority in the Vhembe District.

The affected families are in the Thulamela, Collins Chabane, Musina, Makhado and Greater Letaba local municipalities.

Relief being offered to households is in the form of food parcels, blankets and other basic amenities.

In a statement, the department said the number of affected people may increase as assessments are continuing in the affected areas.

"The teams of dedicated social workers and community development practitioners as well as disaster management officers from district and local municipalities are hard at work assisting the affected households.”

MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale said social workers are also providing services to residents.

“Our social workers are also providing psychosocial support to the affected individuals. We urge our communities to exercise extreme caution to ensure that we do not have casualties in areas that have been hit by the disaster and also ensure that children and other vulnerable groups don't get anywhere near waterlocked areas,"Rakgoale said. – SAnews.gov.za