Reiger Park police act against cable theft

The Gauteng Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has commended the new Station Commander of Reiger Park police station and his team on the steps they have taken to reduce cable theft in Reiger Park.

The committee visited the police station on Friday following numerous reports from the community about rampant cable theft, which results in unnecessary power outages.

This affects the community and businesses alike and contributes to increased crime levels in the area.

During its visit to the station, the committee received a report on the successful arrests of members of a suspected syndicate behind the crime, which also cripples service delivery in the area.

The committee also received a briefing on a video that was widely circulated on social media earlier this year, where a cable was stolen in front of the Reiger Park police station, in the presence of the police.

Committee chairperson, Bandile Masuku, said the committee is pleased that the suspects seen in the video were successfully arrested and that disciplinary action is being instituted against the two members who failed to act while the cable was stolen in their presence.

“The crime of cable theft in the province affects every resident and continues to be a nightmare that affects Gauteng’s economic growth and undermines the provincial government’s efforts to provide much need services to residents,” Masuku said.

Masuku called for concerted efforts by law enforcement agencies, including residents, business and other stakeholders, to protect critical infrastructure and end the “devastating effects of cable theft that result in economic sabotage and compromises service delivery”. – SAnews.gov.za