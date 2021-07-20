Reduce power usage to ease pressure on the system

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Eskom has urged the public to reduce their usage of electricity, as cold weather conditions persist.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecasted a week of very cold temperatures across the majority of South Africa from Tuesday, lasting well into the weekend.

The icy and rainy conditions are due to a succession of cold fronts expected to sweep across the country.

“Following this warning, Eskom would like to appeal to members of the public to reduce the usage of electricity, as the cold conditions will put severe pressure on the power system.”

Eskom said its system is currently performing relatively well and the implementation of load shedding is not expected at this point.

According to the utility, there have been no power cuts since 13 June 2021 due to some improvement in the performance of the generation fleet.

“However, the cold front will increase the demand for electricity, thereby putting pressure on the power system. Therefore, Eskom urges the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to ease the pressure on the system.”

Eskom said it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the performance of the system. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

COVID-19 TERS applications re-open

5287 Views
19 Jul 2021

Gauteng welcomes walk-ins at vaccination centres

21804 Views
21 Jun 2021

Vaccine registration now open for those aged 35 to 49

12537 Views
15 Jul 2021

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

214601 Views
17 May 2021

35 - 49 age group to be vaccinated from 1 August

22626 Views
09 Jul 2021

Three arrest for inciting looting and public violence

1785 Views
19 Jul 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter