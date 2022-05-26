Redesign of Grayston Drive to unlock investments worth R3bn

A public-private partnership between the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and Sandton Central Management District (SCMD) to redesign the Grayston Drive/M1 interchange has the potential to unlock major investments worth over R3 billion.

"Improved traffic flow on this major feeder road, which carries traffic from the N1 into the Sandton Precinct, has the potential to unlock investments worth billions through significant projects such as residential/mixed-use development in and around the Sandton area,” Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo, said on Thursday.

Speaking during a meeting between the department and SCMD - which oversees South Africa’s commercial centre located in the heart of Sandton - the MEC said government has committed to formalising and kick-starting plans to redesign the interchange in this financial year.

"Transport infrastructure remains central to our economic recovery and growth efforts. It is only through investments in road infrastructure that we can better the lives of residents, stimulate economic growth and render the province an attractive destination for investment and tourism,” the MEC said.

Providing progress on plans to upgrade the interchange, Mamabolo said the department remains committed to partnering with the private sector to expand the road network and improve efficiencies in the movement of people and goods.

As part of SCMD's initial contribution towards the planned project, they appointed a company to conduct a micro-simulation model for the M1 and Grayston Drive Interchange, which includes Katherine Street in September 2020.

SCMD's Precinct Manager, Elaine Jack, said congestion in Sandton has restricted its economic growth.

"Traffic delays at the M1/Grayston interchange also affect the east/west bound traffic coming from and going to Alexandra. As demonstrated by the study we commissioned, converting the M1 and Grayston Interchange into a diamond diverging interchange, similar to what was done at Woodmead and the M1, would go a long way in improving traffic flow in the area," Jack said.

She said the design idea was brought about by the need to improve the efficiency of the interchange. – SAnews.gov.za