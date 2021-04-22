Recovery plan for COVID-19 hit tourism sector

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Cabinet approved the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan at a meeting on Wednesday.

When South Africa implemented lockdown restrictions, one of the sectors that was most affected was tourism, with businesses remaining shut even when economic activity resumed. 

“The plan represents the collective response by government and the tourism sector to the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The draft plan was released for public consultation in August 2020,” said Acting Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday.

She said the plan proposes seven strategic interventions, which include stimulating domestic demand; launching investment and resource mobilisation programmes; and regional tourism integration. 

The proposed interventions are also aligned to the country’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan [ERRP].

“The objective of this plan is to preserve jobs and livelihoods, and create new job opportunities. The plan will also strengthen transformational interventions in the sector and drive the empowerment of women, youth and people with disabilities in the sector,” said Ntshavheni

Tourism Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane launched the Tourism Recovery Plan together with the tourism industry in Johannesburg earlier this morning. – SAnews.gov.za

