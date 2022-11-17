Reconstruction of KZN schools to be completed early next year

The reconstruction of schools which were damaged during the floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April and May 2022 is expected to be completed by the end of February next year.

Giving an update on progress made by the provincial government in assisting flood-affected communities and families on Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube reported that of the 356 schools that were damaged by the floods, 46 have been completed, while 123 are in the construction stage and 187 are undergoing procurement.

“A total of 76 mobile classrooms have been installed in 29 schools in the province. Those under construction will be completed before the end of February 2023.

“Sites for 157 of the 187 schools are anticipated to be handed over before the end of November 2022. The balance of the 20 of the 187 schools will be under construction within the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier said construction had been delayed by the requirements of the Real Time Audit by the Provincial Treasury.

She announced that Tsogo Sun has pledged R3 million to rehabilitate schools and has already transferred the money into the departmental budget.

“For schools under COEGA, the implementing agent, contractors will be finalised by 25 November 2022 with repairs being completed end of March 2023 - the schools are Ongane Combined School in Zululand, Lukhasa Secondary School in iLembe, Amandlakhe Secondary School in uMgungundlovu and Emngangeni Secondary School in uGu.

“For the schools under Sasol, the site hand over was conducted on 04 October 2022 and they will be completed by 31 December 2022. These schools are Mlinganiswa Primary in uGu, Umnini Memorial Primary in Umlazi, Sidiya Junior Primary in Umlazi, Sicelimpilo Primary in Umlazi, Ndabikhona Primary in uMgungundlovu and Kwamlamuli Primary in uMgungundlovu,” Dube-Ncube said.

The SA Medical and Education (Same Foundation) has completed the repairs at Isikhwelo Primary School.

“The other project at Sandakahle Secondary School in Umlazi is currently under construction with the anticipated completion date being 31 December 2022. Momentum has already implemented projects including Kwazamokuhle Primary School in uGu and Christeaninburg Primary School in Umlazi,” the Premier said.

Progress in restoring water supply

Dube-Ncube said while most water services have been restored, teams continue to work tirelessly to rebuild the water schemes that were completely washed away.

“The restoration of the uThongathi Water Treatment Works was completed on 27 October 2022 and water has been restored in most parts of uThongathi and the surrounding affected areas. In some areas there are still water bursts being attended to before full restoration is realised.

“However, we have reached stability in our water supply. The damage to the Umlazi Canal Pipeline, which affected water supply in many parts of the southern region, was restored,” Dube-Ncube said.

Regarding sanitation, the Premier said work was at an advanced stage at the Ohlange Sewerage Pump Station and Northern Wastewater Treatment Works.

Ohlange Sewerage Pump Station affected the northern beaches, while the Northern Wastewater Treatment Works affected the central beaches.

“Contractors are also hard at work repairing sanitation infrastructure in other parts of the eThekwini Metro. We are working as quickly as we can to ensure that as we approach the festive season, our visitors are able to enjoy themselves at all our beaches.

“The target is to have all beaches opened by the end of November 2022. There are beaches that are already open, including Point, uShaka, Addington, South, Wedge, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Country Club, Brighton, Reunion, Pipeline, Toti Main, Warner, and uMgababa beaches,” Dube-Ncube said.

In addition, the swimming pools in Rainham, Durban North, Pipeline, Tiger Rocks, Anstey's, Westville, and the Kings Park complex both indoor and outdoor, have been opened.

The Premier also noted huge progress has been made in the restoration of electricity. All areas where power was disconnected, have been restored. – SAnews.gov.za