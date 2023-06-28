Reconfiguration of Umgeni and Mhlathuze Water continues

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, says the department is forging ahead with the reconfiguration of Umgeni and Mhlathuze Water to accelerate the provision of bulk water in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mchunu on Tuesday announced that Mhlathuze Water is set to be disestablished on 30 June 2023 and will be merged with Umgeni Water.

He said all Mhlathuze Water staff, including assets and liabilities, will be transferred to Umgeni on 1 July 2023, in terms of Section 46 of the Water Services Act, 1997 (Act No. 108 of 1997).

This will then result in a single water entity, uMngeni - uThukela Water Board.

Mchunu sad an advert has since been published, with the aim of getting public nominations for members who will be appointed to serve on the uMngeni - uThukela Water Board for a four-year-term.

He highlighted that the board members will be mandated to provide an oversight role as non-executive members of the uMngeni - uThukela Water Board.

They will also support the executive management to deliver value-added services and business confidence in discharging their roles and responsibilities commensurable to a leading bulk water services utility in South Africa.

“Our expectations are quite high. We are looking for people who will want to contribute their knowledge and expertise in the sector, and not just want to improve their pockets.

“I will not hesitate to shut anyone out who has no intention of working to improve the provision of water in the province, and ultimately, the whole country,” Mchunu said.

He said, an interim board of Umgeni Water, will from 01 July 2023, oversee the governance of uMngeni - uThukela Water until a new board is appointed.

Mhlathuze Water was established in 1980 and predominantly operated in the uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo and Zululand District Municipalities.

The reconfiguration comes amid plans by the Department of Water and Sanitation to have a single water entity operating in each province.

Mchunu has wished the outgoing Mhlathuze interim board well and looks forward to working with the new appointed board members who will be appointed.

Public nominations and/or applications for members who will be appointed to serve on the uMngeni-uThukela water board may be submitted electronically to boardnominations2023@umgeni.co.za or hand delivered to 310 Burgers Street, Pietermaritzburg, 3200 for attention of the Acting Chief Executive: uMngeni-uThukela Water, Dr Sipho Manana. – SAnews.gov.za