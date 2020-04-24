Ramadan Kareem

African Union chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has encouraged the millions of Africans, who are commemorating Ramadan, to take courage and strength from the message of Ramadan, as the continent deals with COVID-19.

To date, 27 385 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the African continent, with 1 297 deaths, and 8 172 recoveries.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 2.7 million, including more than 190 000 fatalities. There are more than 737 000 people who have recovered from the virus.

“The crescent moon has risen over our continent, Africa and the sacred month of Ramadan has begun. On behalf of the African Union, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters well during this holy month,” said President Ramaphosa.

During this month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset and engage in acts of devotion and charity.

“Ramadan is a time for reflecting on the values of humility, simplicity, sacrifice and solidarity. Sadly, Ramadan this year will not be as it was last year.

“We are in the shadow of a global public health emergency. The Coronavirus pandemic has left no area of the world untouched,” said the President.

A number of countries have imposed measures to contain the spread of the virus, which means that many of the Ramadan traditions, like praying at the mosque, making the Umrah pilgrimage and visiting family and friends, are not taking place.

To prevail against this pandemic, President Ramaphosa called on Africans to stand united and observe the provisions that are in place to safeguard everyone's health.

“At a time where millions face hunger, destitution and misery, the charitable acts performed during Ramadan are more needed than ever. It will be a long and difficult road to restore our society.

“The Ramadan spirit of giving and charity will continue to be needed for a long time to come. As Africans, we will emerge from this hardship with a new consciousness. We will understand, and perhaps as never before, our great duty to help and support those less fortunate than ourselves will be enhanced.

“As the holy Quran says, if anyone saves a life, it is as if they have saved the whole of humankind. May this blessed month be a time in which we strengthen the bonds of solidarity that exist between us as Africans. Ramadan Kareem,” the President said. – SAnews.gov.za