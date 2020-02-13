R64bn allocated for student accommodation

President Cyril Ramaphosa says an amount of R64 billion will be spent over the next few years in student accommodation.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town on Thursday, President Ramaphosa said young people who are at university and TVET colleges face serious accommodation challenges.

“Some don’t even have places to sleep after lectures and resort to sleeping in libraries. We are going to spend R64 billion over the next years in student accommodation, and will leverage at least another R64 billion in private investment. These building projects are ready to start,” President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa said the country is making progress with the introduction of the three-stream curriculum model, heralding a fundamental shift in focus towards more vocational and technical education.

Various technical vocational specialisations have already been introduced in 550 schools and 67 schools are now piloting the occupational stream.

The President announced that the building of nine new TVET college campus sites is underway and expected to be completed this year.

“We are building nine new TVET college campuses this year, in Sterkspruit, Aliwal North, Graaff Reinet and Ngungqushe in the Eastern Cape, and in Umzimkhulu, Greytown, Msinga, Nongoma and Kwagqikazi in KwaZulu-Natal,” the President said.

Government has decided to establish a new University of Science and Innovation in Ekurhuleni.

“Ekurhuleni is the only metro in our country that does not have a university. This will enable young people in that metro to be trained in high-impact and cutting-edge technological innovation for current and future industries,” the President said. – SAnews.gov.za