R56m road officially opened in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, has officially opened a R56 million road project in Loskop, Estcourt, as part of efforts to improve logistic connectivity in rural towns.

Work done on the road project included the upgrading of the D1252 from gravel to blacktop. The road serves as a link to the N3, which is strategic in connecting eThekwini and Johannesburg.

The road also provides a link to P10, which provides access to the Drakensburg and other tourism routes.

Speaking at the opening of the road, Hlomuka said the investment of R56 million has restored hope in the people of iNkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, as it created jobs for local unemployed youth and emerging contractors.

“This road is part of the commitment to improve and develop towns. It is also important in restoring the dignity of the people and local businesses. Young people will continue to be prioritised in our infrastructure projects, as we are determined to create jobs and end poverty," Hlomuka said.

In addition to the D1252 upgrade, Hlomuka also announced the maintenance of local roads at an investment value of R14 million.

Hlomuka will today unveil the construction of Buffalo River Bridge, which will connect uMsinga and iNquthu. The project is worth over R78 million.

The event will be followed by the commissioning of the motor licence services, which the department has approved for uMsinga Local Municipality, to assist local motorists and dealerships. – SAnews.gov.za