R40 million to boost KZN school sports

The KwaZulu-Natal Sport, Arts and Culture, has set aside R40.6 million from the Mass Participation Conditional Grant for the implementation of school sport.

Presenting the department’s R1.493 billion 2023-2024 Budget Vote at KZN Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, Acting Sport, Arts and Culture MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said, an additional R10 million will be allocated through the equitable share.

“The R50.6 million will not be sufficient to sustain the three season (Autumn, Winter and Summer Games) National School Sport Programme and additional resources need to be committed from the Department of Education.

“The department will focus on information campaigns to increase knowledge and understanding of national symbols among learners at school. The programme includes the roll out of the “I am the flag” campaign,” Sithole-Moloi said.

The MEC also announced that the department has planned to provide 450 schools with sport equipment and attire to conduct school sport activities and encourage learners to participate in intra and inter-school leagues and tournaments.

She said that a total of 160 school sport co-ordinators will be employed on contract, to provide assistance with programmes in schools, clusters and wards.

“Training will be provided to 600 educators and volunteers in coaching, technical officiating and team management. Approximately 26 000 learners are being targeted to compete at the district tournaments,” Sithole-Moloi said.

She added that support will continue to be given to partnerships with the private sector, including Build-It, amongst others, in offering the under 13 football and netball developmental programmes and project with other public enterprises to develop school sport.

“The programme will involve over 1 750 [Under] 13 learners in 12 District Tournaments. Twelve Sport Ambassadors (ex-professionals) will be involved in the programme. Focus will once more be on the provision of competitions to unearth football talent to participate in the CAF (Confederation of African Football) Schools Football Tournaments in Africa,” the MEC explained.

Over R190m allocated for infrastructure development projects

Sithole-Moloi announced that a total budget of R192 million has been set aside for infrastructure development projects.

She said that a budget of R16 million has been set aside for the construction of 33 minor sport facilities, including 22 combo courts and play gyms for Early Childhood Development (ECD).

The MEC reiterated that the delivery of sport, arts and culture related infrastructure for rural areas remain a focus for the department. This includes the establishment of libraries, community arts centres, sport facilities, small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), and other arts and culture infrastructure.

She said the department is targeting to complete three facilities in 2023/24 financial year namely, and these include Ofabeni Study Library, KwaMdakane Standard Library, as well as Winston Churchill Theatre.

“The department will continue to fund the construction of five libraries around the province for different municipalities, [including] uMzumbe Library, KwaDlangezwa Library, Endaleni Library, Pomeroy Library, as well as Lubisi Library.

“In addition, the rehabilitation of three Arts Centres and three libraries is planned to commence in 2023/2024 financial year. These are uThungulu, Osizweni and Mbazwana Arts centres. Under Library Services the following three libraries will be renovated [in] Jozini, Ndumo and Wasbank libraries,” Sithole-Moloi highlighted.

Creating job opportunities

Meanwhile, Sithole-Moloi said the department has, over the medium term, planned on creating job opportunities in the sport, and cultural and creative industries sectors.

She announced that a total of R2.0 million has been allocated to the KZN Sport Confederation for the employment of sport ambassadors (legends and ex-professionals) to serve as mentors, talent scouts and coaches at the ward level and to support the school sport and club development programme.

She said 400 jobs have been targeted, and will be created through the Mass Participation Conditional Grant, EPWP Social Sector Incentive Grant and the equitable share.

“Additional jobs as coaches, development officers, administrators will be created by sport federations and other entities that receive financial support through transfer payments,” the MEC said. – SAnews.gov.za