R1.5 million awarded to organisations assisting GBVF victims

The National Development Agency (NDA) has awarded a R1.5 million grant to five community based civil society organisations (CSOs) to help provide services to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) victims throughout Lejweleputswa District in the Free State.

The funding is in response to government’s call to reduce cases of violence and to offer support to those already affected by GBVF in the surrounding areas.

NDA Free State Provincial Manager, Itumeleng Kwenane, said the funding partnership allows CSOs to strengthen the provision of ongoing, and walk-in and free Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP) services.

The organisations, including Guardian Angels Drop-in Centre and Lifeline Free State in Welkom, Hennenman VEP Forum, Tshireletsong Odendaalsrus VEP Support Group and Theunissen VEP Organisation, received R300 000 each.

The services offered by VE, include awareness and information sessions, screening and appropriate medical services, trauma counselling, referrals, support for protection of victims as well as legal advice, including court support within the communities.

Kwenane called on the public, especially survivors of GBVF, to make use of the services rendered at the five facilities to receive care, protection and counselling, but also ensures that they attain justice in cases where their human rights have been violated.

“The NDA is a poverty eradication agency. Through programmes such as this one, we are able to tend to the needs of survivors of GBVF and we are able to be proactive in educating community members in awareness programmes aimed at behavioural change,” Kwenane said.

The CSOs said many cases occur in informal settlements, where there is high prevalence of substance abuse, unemployment and poor living conditions – peaking on weekends and paydays, especially during social grants paydays.

Hennenman VEP Forum Managing Director, Mokeki Dladla, said the organisation, which has been operating since 1999, has a strong interest and roots in serving the community.

Dladla said the organisation works with the police and courts to foster and strengthen tolerance and understanding of the needs of persons who have been victimised through violence and abuse.

“Our strong in-house Paralegal teams are available to our communities and focus entirely on assisting victims obtain justice and ongoing emotional support. Our interventions and programmes involve multi stakeholders, including the University of Free State, FAMSA (Family and Marriage Society of South Africa), Department of Correctional Services and many others as we work together towards a Safer Lejweleputswa,” Dladla said.

The organisations also actively host awareness and information sessions with the communities they operate in.

The VEP CSOs also work closely with the police, and several of them are based within police station premises, ensuring that affected victims reporting cases are immediately able to access care, support and protection.

Constable Mokwena, who is based at the Kutlwanong Police Station in Odendaalsrus, said that having a VEP centre within the station’s premises helps the police to focus on policing work.

“Tshireletsong VEP lessens the load for us because the victims are given immediate care, are aware of their rights through the legal service advice they receive and also supported through court appearance processes,” Mokwena said.

