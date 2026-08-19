Quenera Lagoon Road upgrade gains momentum in Buffalo City

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Residents of Mzamomhle and the Quenera Lagoon area in the Eastern Cape, are set to benefit from improved mobility and safer travel as work progresses on the long-awaited upgrade of the Quenera Lagoon Access Road.

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCMM) Mayor Princess Faku recently visited the construction site to assess progress on the project and engage officials overseeing the project.

The visit highlighted progress in transforming the existing gravel road into a modern, asphalt-surfaced route.

The road upgrade forms part of the municipality’s broader infrastructure master plan, which aims to improve connectivity, strengthen service delivery and create an environment conducive to economic development across Buffalo City.

The project entails the upgrading of approximately four kilometres of road and includes pedestrian sidewalks, street lighting and stormwater infrastructure such as pipes, open channels and culverts.

The improvements are expected to enhance safety and reliability for residents, pedestrians and motorists using the route.

Faku welcomed the progress made, describing the project as an important investment in the future of surrounding communities.

“This road is much more than a transport route. It is a catalyst for development and a gateway to new opportunities for the people of Mzamomhle and Quenera Lagoon,” Faku said.

The project has been years in the making and is being implemented through collaboration between BCMM and the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, which provided funding in 2025 to co-fund the upgrade. The department remains the custodian of the road.

Construction on Phase One is nearing completion, with the installation of street lighting approximately 90% complete. Overall construction is progressing steadily, with the municipality expecting the first phase to be completed by the end of August.

Planning and design work for Phase Two, which will cover a further 3.2 kilometres, is already underway.

The municipality said this will help maintain momentum towards the eventual upgrading of the full route.

The project is being implemented by Devomix Construction and includes opportunities for local labour, enabling the infrastructure investment to also contribute to surrounding communities through employment opportunities during construction.

The municipality said it has a long-term vision for the corridor to accommodate increased development and traffic as the area grows. This includes the possibility of transforming the route into a dual carriageway.

With Phase One approaching completion and Phase Two in the planning stage, the Quenera Lagoon Access Road project represents tangible progress towards improved infrastructure and connectivity in the area.

“Once fully completed, the upgraded road is expected to support safer movement, stimulate economic activity and contribute to the continued development of not only the Quenera area but the Buffalo City Metro,” the municipality said. – SAnews.gov.za

