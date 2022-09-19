Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

Monday, September 19, 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today attend the State Funeral Service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at Westminster Abbey, London.

The funeral of the UK's longest reigning monarch will start at Westminster Abbey and then move to Windsor Castle for an intimate service, followed by a private burial.

President Ramaphosa is among world leaders attending the State Funeral Service for Her Majesty The Queen, who passed away at the age 96 on 8 September 2022.

The President arrived at the London Standted Airport on Sunday and was received by High Commissioner in the United Kingdom (UK) , Kingsley Mamabolo, and British Senior Government representatives.

Immediately after the State Funeral Service, the UK Foreign Secretary, The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP, is set to host a reception for Heads of State and Government and other distinguished guests in the precincts of Westminster Abbey. – SAnews.gov.za

