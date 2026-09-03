Public Works welcomes probe into North West road maintenance tender

Thursday, September 3, 2026

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has welcomed the proclamation issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to investigate the awarding of the project for the special maintenance of Road P152/1 from Setlagole and Road P34/4 in Delareyville.



The SIU will probe whether the procurement process, contracting and related payments of the tender were conducted in a fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, cost-effective and legal manner.



The DPWI confirmed that it will cooperate fully with the investigation.



“In this regard, the Director-General of the DPWI, Sifiso Mdakane, has reached out to the North West Head of Department, advising him of the national department’s readiness to cooperate and to assist where necessary and possible,” the department said in a statement.



The Director-General has requested the provincial department’s Head of Department to facilitate the provision of all relevant documents and information to ensure that the investigation can proceed unhindered by the timely provision of requested records, which are the sole purview of the administration of the provincial department.



“The department acknowledges having been part of the Section 100 intervention in the North West Department of Public Works and Roads. The DPWI’s primary interest was to restore normality, improve accountability, and ensure systems operated effectively to deliver essential public infrastructure services.



“The DPWI remains committed to good governance, transparency, and ensuring that public infrastructure resources are managed in the best interests of communities.” – SAnews.gov.za