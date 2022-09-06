Public Works comments on legal council building fire

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) says it is aware of a fire that broke out at the Legal Practice Council building located at 123 Paul Kruger Street in Pretoria.

According to the department, the fire started at approximately around 08:20 on Monday.

“It is worth noting that the fire did not spread over to the North Gauteng High Court building that is situated right next to the Legal Practice Council building. None of the buildings that are under the custodianship of DPWI were affected by the fire outbreak,” the department said in a statement.

It added that there was no evacuation that was conducted at the North Gauteng High Court and that court proceedings continued uninterrupted by the incident.

“As DPWI, we will, however, monitor the situation in order to prevent any flares to the properties under our custodianship,” the department said.

In a tweet, City of Tshwane Mayor, Randall Williams said firefighters speedily managed to put out the fire. - SAnews.gov.za

