Public warned of road closures ahead of Presidential Inauguration

Motorists and resident have been notified that several roads surrounding Soutpansberg, Loftus and Hatfield will be closed next week Friday and Saturday for the Presidential Inauguration.

The democratically-elected President of South Africa will be inaugurated on 25 May 2019 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, situated along Kirkness Street in Clydesdale.

More than 200 buses from all the provinces in South Africa will arrive in Tshwane from different directions, which will affect streets around and leading to the venue.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department, with other law enforcement agencies, will deploy members along these routes for traffic control and total road closures in Soutpansberg, Loftus and Hatfield.

Rietondale Park, which will be used as a park-and-ride area for invited guests, will also be affected.

Road closures will commence on Friday, 24 May 2019 at 3pm and end on Saturday, 25 May 2019 at 10pm.

Streets will be closed as follows:

In Soutpansberg/Rietondale:

- Soutpansberg Road and Gordon Street

- Soutpansberg Road and Wren Street

- Woodlands Drive and Gordon Street

- Soutpansberg Road and Tom Jenkins Drive

- Soutpansberg Road and Van der Merwe Street

- Soutpansberg Road and Nuffield Street

- Soutpansberg Road and Parker Street

- Rose Street and Parker Street

- North Street and Nuffield Street

- Van der Merwe Street and North Street

- Lys Street and 18th Avenue

- Kieser Street and Lys Street

- Russel Street and Tom Jenkins Drive

- Eastwood Street and Government Avenue

In Loftus/Hatfield:

- Eastwood Street and Francis Baard Street

- Orient Street and Francis Baard Street

- Arcadia Street and Hill Street

- Park Street and Hill Street

- University Road and Burnett Street

- Lynnwood Road and Roper Street

- Lynnwood Road and Jan Shoba Street

- Lynnwood Road and University Road

- University Road and Walton Jameson Avenue

- University Road and Justice Mahomed Street

- Jorissen Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

- Bond Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

- Villa Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

- Brecher Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

- Ivy Street and Maple Street

- Myrtle Street and Maple Street

- Park Street and Beckett Street

- Arcadia Street and Beckett Street

- Farenden Street and Francis Baard Street

- Kirkness Street and Park Street

- Kirkness Street and Bond Street

- Kirkness Street and Lynnwood Road

- Bond Street and Farenden Street

- Farenden Street and Park Street

- Ayton Street and Farenden Street

- Soutpansberg Road at the entrance of Rietondale Park for the park-and-ride

The City of Tshwane has urged residents of Loftus and Rietondale who will be affected by the road closures to collect permits from 17 May 2019 to 22 May 2019.

Residents must bring along their identity documents, proof of residence and vehicle registration numbers to collect the permits.

“Residents in the Loftus vicinity must collect permits at Loftus Versfeld at the reception area in Kirkness Street where City of Tshwane staff will set up a desk to issue the permits. Those using vehicles to collect the permits can park at the open parking area at Loftus Park.

“Residents in Rietondale must collect their permits at the Rietondale Park Tennis Club in Van Der Merwe Street,” the City of Tshwane said.

The permits in both areas must be collected as follows:

- Friday, 17 May 2019 9am to 6pm

- Saturday, 18 May 2019 2pm to 6pm

- Sunday, 19 May 2019 9am to 5pm

- Monday, 20 May 2019 9am to 6pm

- Tuesday, 21 May 2019 9am to 6pm

- Wednesday, 22 May 2019 9am to 6pm

Please note that only residents that will be affected by the street closures may collect permits.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed at all street closures and other affected streets for traffic control and road closure monitoring.

All residents and road users are urged to comply and work together with law enforcement officers to avoid any mishaps. – SAnews.gov.za