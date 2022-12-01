Public urged to take extra care over festive season

Cabinet has called on the public to take extra care during the upcoming festive season.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Cabinet in the meeting urged the public to ensure their own safety and that of others, especially children, who must be supervised at all times.

“By exercising extreme care and responsible behaviour, we can guarantee an enjoyable time of celebration with family and friends,” he said.

Government recently launched the 2022 Safer Festive Season campaign under the theme: “More boots on the ground towards enhanced police visibility.”

He said: “To ensure the well-being and safety of all residents and tourists in our country during the festive season and beyond, heightened police visibility will include intensified and integrated crime-prevention and crime-combating operations by the South African Police Service and other law-enforcement agencies. Cabinet calls on all people to work with law-enforcement authorities to keep our communities safe.”

The Minister said as traffic volumes on national roads increase, all road users are urged to be vigilant, and to obey traffic rules and regulations such as speed limits.

“Do not drive while under the influence of alcohol, always wear your seatbelt, keep a safe following distance and stop at a safe place to rest after at least every three hours of driving. Be courteous to other road users so that we can all reach our destinations safely,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za