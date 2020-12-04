Public urged to report corruption

Friday, December 4, 2020

Cabinet has again urged the public to report any form of corruption they become aware of.

On Wednesday, South Africa will join the rest of the world in commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day.

The day raises awareness about the cost and negative effects of corruption, and seeks to eliminate it.

In a statement following Wednesday’s virtual meeting, Cabinet said corruption is unacceptable, whether it occurs in the public or private sector.

“Corruption takes various forms and acts like ‘buying’ a driving licence, paying a bribe to escape lawful punishment, collusion and anti-competitive behaviour, all constitute corruption,” it said.

The executive said the success of the country’s fight against corruption depends on the involvement of all citizens and institutions.

In November 2020, Cabinet approved the National Anti-Corruption Strategy for implementation and called on everyone to form a united front in fighting corruption.

The public can report any forms of corruption they may become aware of to the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701. – SAnews.gov.za 

