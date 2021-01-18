Public servant managers to get training on governance

South Africa and the People’s Republic of China are teaming up to improve the capacity of public servants on governance as well as the management of disasters and emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“South Africa’s National School of Government, falling under the Ministry for the Public Service and Administration, working with the China National Academy of Governance, will in March and April 2021 offer courses on governance and emergency management for senior and middle managers in the public service,” the National School of Government said on Monday.

The courses will expose South African managers to China’s governance models and responses to emergencies.

The courses will cover the following amongst other themes:

China’s Governance Model for Development Outcomes.

The capacity of the State to deal with emergencies.

The Chinese model of disaster management and the management of COVID-19.

“Through discussions, participants will be able to understand China's basic national conditions, governance and management experience. This will further expand friendship, consensus, mutual trust and cooperation between China and South Africa,” said the Principal of the National School of Government, Busani Ngcaweni.

The courses target senior and middle managers in all three spheres of government and will run from March 2021. – SAnews.gov.za