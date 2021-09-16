Public lecture to support Free State tourism

To foster stakeholder engagements and partnerships as well as to gain expert industry insights, the Department of Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) in the Free State together with the Central University of Technology (CUT) will host the Tourism Month Public Lecture on Friday.

The lecture seeks to promote transparent and open dialogues between government and its stakeholders to achieve stability and support the tourism sector to get back to its glory days whilst operating under the new normal.

The department said that the expert panel members will be unpacking this year’s Tourism Month theme “Tourism for Inclusive Growth” as well as discussing and deliberating on the impact of COVID-19 in the Free State tourism sector.

“The Deputy Minister for Department of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela, will be joined by representatives from the tourism industry, product owners, academics, policy makers and practitioners in order to enhance strategies, planning, programmes and policy decision making within the tourism sector,” the department said.

The World Tourism Day is aimed at raising awareness among the international and local community about the importance of tourism and it’s social, environmental and economic values.

Globally, tourism stakeholders and organisations, as well as government agencies with a special interest in tourism, celebrate Tourism Day on the 27th of September each year. – SAnews.gov.za