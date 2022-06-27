Public Enterprises DG placed on suspension

Monday, June 27, 2022
Public Enterprises Director-General Kgathatso Tlhakudi.

Public Enterprises Director-General, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, has been placed on precautionary suspension.

In a statement, the Department of Public Enterprises said a complaint has been laid with the Public Service Commission (PSC) in respect of certain matters pertaining to the Director-General.

The matter was investigated by an external investigator and the report was referred to the Presidency for consideration.

“In accordance with normal government protocol, the President has delegated the matter to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services for further processing, in accordance with the Senior Management Service Handbook.

“The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services has placed the Director-General of the Department of Public Enterprises on precautionary suspension, with immediate effect, until the disciplinary process is completed.” said the department. –SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

188783 Views
13 Jun 2022

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

324847 Views
30 Sep 2020

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

208159 Views
21 Sep 2021

Social grants process improved to benefit orphaned children

7863 Views
01 Jun 2022

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

1571 Views
23 Jun 2022

Probe into Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

1700 Views
27 Jun 2022

SAnews on Twitter