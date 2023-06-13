Public comment sought on Public Service Commission Bill

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has welcomed the decision by Cabinet to adopt and approve the publication of the draft Public Service Commission Bill of 2023 for public comment.

The bill was approved on 24 May 2023 and was subsequently published in the Government Gazette dated Friday, 9 June 2023.

The bill will enable the PSC to operate as an independent and impartial constitutional body, with the view to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the PSC within the public service.

The bill will also ensure that the mandate of the PSC is extended to municipalities and public entities.

The draft Public Service Commission Bill is available for public comment on the PSC website, www.psc.gov.za, under the heading of 'Legislation' and under 'Latest news'.

All interested parties and organisations are invited to submit written comments on the draft bill by no later than 30 days from the date of publication by:

(a) e-mail to: Shukratm@opsc.gov.za and NontobekoN@opsc.gov.za

(b) hand delivery to: Block B, Office Complex – Public Service Commission, 536 Francis Baard Street Arcadia, Pretoria, drop off at the reception.

(c) post to: The Director-General, Public Service Commission, Private Bag X121 Pretoria, 0001

The name, email address and telephone number of the person or organisation submitting the comments should be indicated.

For more information, members of the public are advised to contact Advocate Shukrat Makinde on 072 244 6453/012 352 1188, alternatively Ms Nontobeko Ngubane on 012 352 1032. – SAnews.gov.za