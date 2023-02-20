Public comment deadline on draft water agency bill extended

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu has extended the public consultation process on the draft Bill for the establishment of National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency (NWRIA) Bill to 17 March 2023.

The public comments intend to facilitate stakeholders’ participation, raise awareness, capacity building and knowledge sharing, to ensure buy-in, and pave a way forward towards the formation of a state-owned entity, the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency.

The entity is envisaged to undertake the building, operation, financing, and maintenance of national water resources infrastructure assets, whilst the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) retains responsibility for planning, regulation, policy, and price setting.

The agency also seeks to ensure sustainable, equitable and reliable supply of water from the national water resources infrastructure; whilst meeting the Constitutional obligations set out in sections 10, 11, 24, 27(1)(b) and 27(2), including the national and regional social and economic objectives of national policy, amongst others.

The department said the gazette published in September 2022 included the period immediately preceding the festive season, and as a result, a number of stakeholders requested an extension.

“It was deemed reasonable for all stakeholders to be granted extension to ensure that they exercise their constitutional right. The department is determined to conduct a comprehensive and all-inclusive consultation process, so that the voice of South Africans are echoed in the legislation,” the DWS said in a statement.

The department has called on all interested persons and organisations to submit written comments on the NWRIA draft Bill by 17 March 2023.

Written comments should include the details of the person/organisation submitting the comments, including name; address; telephone number and e-mail address.

All comments must be addressed to Ms T Masevhe at e-mail nwria@dws.gov.za or telephone 012 336 6795.

Comments submitted and received after 17 March 2023 may not be considered. – SAnews.gov.za