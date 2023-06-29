PSC inundated with pension related complains

Public Service Commission (PSC) Commissioner, Anele Gxoyiya, says the Commission has been inundated with various complaints from political parties, trade unions and members of the public regarding pension benefits.

These complaints, according to Gxoyiya, concern challenges experienced by ex-government employees in accessing pension benefits.

“There has to be a transparent process in place to track where the main problems are regarding pension queries and complaints,” he said.

Addressing media on Thursday, the Commissioner said in certain instances, pension beneficiaries are located in remote areas and their banking details are incorrect, and the beneficiaries take too long to respond.

“The majority of delays are often because employers have not paid over contributions to the fund, although it is the responsibility of the fund to ensure that contributions are paid,” Gxoyiya said.

He said in some instances, members have tax issues and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) then withholds the benefits.

“This is beyond the control of the GEPF. The other delay is that the employer often submits insufficient and incomplete documentation.

“The reason for the rise in complaints is heightened by public awareness about unclaimed benefits, although the unwelcome downside is that tracing agents have been submitting a large number of complaints. Members are charged a fee by agents who provide little information to the Government Employee Pension Ombud (GEPO).

“Members are also not aware that GEPO offers a free public service and potential claimants may contact them directly,” Gxoyiya said.

He said the GEPO has received fewer complaints from ex-government employees from the former Ciskei and Bophuthatswana.

“In relation to pension redress, the Government Pension Administration Agency (GPAA) has begun to review the pension policy in contact with the Minister of Finance.

“Both these institutions are the primary client of beneficiaries and are answerable to their pension enquiries without fear, favour, or prejudice in the interest of the maintenance of an effective and efficient organization,” Gxoyiya said.

In 2023, the GPAA received 2 637 resignations and discharges from the Public Service due to misconduct.

Gxoyiya said the PSC is of the view that there is a need for policy interventions to mitigate the pension challenges.

“This is because the delays of the pension fund have led to untold suffering on the part of dependents and beneficiaries, who would have submitted all the documents on time and yet their benefits are unpaid for a number of years.

“There is also a need for government to make sure that pension systems are integrated so that people do not suffer as is the current situation.

“The issue of the TBVC [Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Venda and Ciskei] employees needs strategic interventions to force government to find a way of integrating and updating information because former employees and their children are suffering because at that point in time, they were in the homelands that they did not choose to be part of,” Gxoyiya said.

Gxoyiya also expressed concern about public servants who exist the system because they want to cash-in their pensions and later come back in the public Service. – SAnews.gov.za