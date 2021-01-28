Provisional tax filing season deadline extended

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has extended the filing season deadline for provisional taxpayers from 29 January to 15 February.

In a statement, the revenue collector said the decision was based on the unprecedented health challenge of COVID-19.

“In line with SARS’ communication on steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect both the taxpayers and SARS staff, taxpayers are encouraged to use eFililng or the SARS MobiAp,” SARS said on Thursday.

In the statement, SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the decision to extend the filing season was taken with due consideration of the traumatic effects being experienced by taxpayers who have lost loved ones, as well as businesses who have lost staff, during the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

The Commissioner urged taxpayers who received auto-assessment notices last year but who have not yet accepted the auto-assessments, or edited and filed a return in response to the notice, to make use of this opportunity to do so.

Kieswetter, however, urged taxpayers to comply with their legal obligations by 15 February 2021, as it is vital that all taxpayers remain compliant.

“Failure to comply with their legal obligations will result in administrative penalties being levied,” he said.

He added SARS has a legislative mandate to collect revenue due and to ensure compliance across all segments of taxpayers, as well as traders in the customs arena.

“While SARS believes that most taxpayers and traders comply voluntarily and want to do the right thing, we also have measures we can use to enforce compliance. However, such enforcement always remains a last resort,” the Commissioner said.

The revenue collector also expressed condolence to those that have lost loved ones to the virus and a speedy recovery to those who are recovering at home or in hospital. – SAnews.gov.za