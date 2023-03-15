Proudly SA gears up for Buy Local Summit

Proudly South African is set to host the media launch of the #BuyLocalSummit2023 on Thursday, 16 March.

The launch, which is part of the build-up to the Buy Local Summit & Expo, is scheduled to be held at 6pm at the Goodman Gallery in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The theme is 'Growing the Economy and Creating Jobs through Localisation', and in true Proudly South African style, attendees are encouraged to honour the dress code, which is ‘Comfortable in my local touch’.

The Summit and Expo, which enters its 11th iteration this year, promises to delight with a vast array of local products and offerings – an experience that will certainly thrill after two years of the gathering being held in a largely virtual/hybrid format.

The Summit & Expo will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on 27 and 28 March.

“We are proud and excited to bring back the physical format of the Buy Local Summit & Expo in full swing after the brief hiatus, which saw us hosting two editions of this event through a largely virtual, hybrid format.

“We encourage consumers to attend the two-day spectacular, as it will not only be insightful, but it will also add value to aspiring entrepreneurs and offers networking opportunities with large corporates in South Africa,” said Proudly SA Chief Executive Officer, Eustace Mashimbye.

The summit amalgamates sectors contributing towards job creation, putting emphasis on localisation.

“Furniture, automotive, agro-processing, food and beverages, clothing, textile, footwear, leather, lifestyle and creative industries will share the spotlight in the movement to improve the economy.

“The Summit & Expo is a platform for local businesses to gain and exchange insights from other companies and an opportunity to echo the ‘buy local to create jobs’ message to consumers and businesses within the private and public sectors,” said Proudly SA.

Mashimbye said Proudly SA plays its part in alleviating poverty and unemployment through its broader buy local campaign, and as a flagship event of the organisation, the summit has multiple objectives aimed at maximising reach and the impact of the campaign.

“[This includes] lobbying all tiers and agencies of government to prioritise localisation in their procurement processes, encouraging corporate South Africa to increase its uptake of locally sourced and manufactured goods and services required for their day-to-day operations, and educating consumers on the impact of buying local, and its importance in job creation and much-needed economic growth,” he said.

The two-day programme is expected to attract over 2 000 delegates physically and many more through the event’s online streaming platform.

Registration

Registration for consumers to attend the flagship event has opened.

Consumer registration for the 11th annual Buy Local Summit & Expo is free and visitors can join in any of the sessions. For more, visit www.proudlysa.co.za.

Consumers will be treated to over 200 high-quality home-grown goods and service providers on the event’s expo floor, showcasing everything from toys and children's educational material, stylish furniture and electronics for home and office use, to delectable food and drink products, as well as utility and luxury vehicles.

Aspiring and established SMEs and entrepreneurs will have access to the Business Solutions Hub, an area dedicated to entities and organisations that exist to regulate, legislate, support and advise small businesses.

Entities including the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (sefa), Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) will be on site to resolve disputes, attend to queries and accept applications. – SAnews.gov.za