Protect public infrastructure - Gauteng government

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Gauteng residents are urged to protect public infrastructure amid a recent increase in vandalism.

The Department of e-Government said incidents of vandalism, damage and theft have affected CCTV cameras in the province.

Department MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini warned that this impacts public safety, crime prevention and crime detection.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government has invested heavily in public infrastructure to improve public safety and service delivery across the province.

“When public assets such as CCTV cameras are vandalised or stolen, it not only undermines our efforts to create safer environments for residents but also diverts valuable resources that could have been used to expand services and invest in additional infrastructure,” Dhlamini said.

Furthermore, public infrastructure is funded through “public resources and is installed for the benefit of our communities”.

“We therefore call on residents, community organisations, businesses and all stakeholders to work with government in protecting these assets. By safeguarding public infrastructure, we are safeguarding our own safety, security and future development,” the MEC added.

Communities are encouraged to report incidents of vandalism and suspicious activity.

According to the department several cameras are currently non-operational due to vandalism, undermining “law enforcement capabilities across the province”.

“Through the e-Policing programme, CCTV cameras assist authorities in monitoring crime hotspots, tracking criminal activities, gathering evidence for investigations and supporting coordinated responses to incidents.

“Gauteng Provincial Government will continue working closely with law enforcement agencies, municipalities, private sector partners and communities to ensure that public safety infrastructure remains operational and effective in serving the people of Gauteng,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za