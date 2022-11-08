Prosecutor in court for failing to report sexual offence

A National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor has appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrates' Court for failing to report a sexual offence against a child.

NPA regional spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said the prosecutor was released on a warning and will be back in the court later this month.

“A 54-year-old regional court control prosecutor, Vicky Rossouw, appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrates' Court, charged with contravention of Section 54(1)(a) of the Sexual offences Act, 32 of 2007.

“[The Act] provides that a person who knows that a sexual offence has been committed against a child must report the alleged offence to the police. The State is alleging that she had knowledge that an offence of rape, incest and sexual assault was committed against a child, but she failed to immediately report it to the police,” Tyali said.

He said the NPA is also pursuing internal processes regarding the prosecutor’s alleged behaviour.

“The NPA views this case in a very serious light and has commenced internal labour relations processes against the prosecutor. The enrolment of this case against one of our own is a clear indication that if there is enough evidence of a commission of a crime against anyone, the NPA will prosecute without fear, favour or prejudice,” Tyali said.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old police official has been refused bail in the Pretoria North Magistrates' Court for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old boy.

NPA regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said the man – Sergeant Elvis Hlungwani Mihloti – is attached to the SAPS’ Rapid Railway Response Unit.

“It is alleged that… while the minor was with his friends, Mihloti allegedly took the child and drove with him to different taverns and later went to Vicks Tavern in Soshanguve. While at the tavern drinking, it is alleged that Mihloti asked the boy to accompany him to check if his car was still parked.

“When they arrived at his car, the boy passed out and when he regained consciousness in the wee hours of the morning, he found himself in Mihloti’s bed, where Mihloti was busy raping him. He then instructed him to get dressed and promised to drop him off at home. On their way to the victim’s home, Mihloti stopped on the M17 and pulled the boy out of the car and drove off,” Mahanjana said.

She explained that the man was arrested after the incident was reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

“The uncle took the boy to hospital after he overheard the boy telling his male neighbour, who is said to be a close friend of the accused, what had happened to him and later reported the matter to the police,” she said.

Mihloti has been denied bail and is expected back in court on December 7. – SAnews.gov.za