Professionals in water space make waves

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has congratulated two of its young professionals for making it to the list of the 2023 Mail and Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans.

The 200 Young South Africans is an annual feature that recognises young South Africans, who are trailblazers in their respective fields and industries.

Awodwa Magingi, a 30-year-old Geohydrologist in the department, has been recognised for her outstanding impact in the Environment category, while Luvuyo Jalisa (29) was recognised in the category of Politics and Government.

Magingi’s work entails the development of policies, strategies and guidelines for assessment planning and management of groundwater resources in South Africa.

Magingi, who has a Master’s in Geohydrology from the University of the Free, is a firm believer in a safer South Africa for women and children, and equality for all.

“South Africa is making inroads in recognising women and children’s rights, and with improved employment opportunities, crime and violence can be reduced and the country will be safer and more equal for all.

“I believe crime is perpetuated by the high rate of unemployment. As a country, we need to focus more on implementation of the good policies that we have,” said Magingi.

Meanwhile, Jalisa, who is one of the youngest policy specialists in the department, dedicated his win to hard working public servants, especially the youth.

Jalisa said the win dispels the notion that excellence is only found outside government buildings.

“This also cements the view that young people should be appointed at senior levels or positions of power. I believe that young people can steer the government ship to a brighter future, which we all should rightfully contribute towards,” said Jalisa.

Jalisa holds a Master’s in Anthropology and a PhD in Development Studies from the University of Johannesburg.

He is the first and only South African to have completed his PhD by combining evidence mapping and systematic review methodology.

He also sits on various reference groups and steering committees, providing his expertise in water and sanitation.

The department has wished all winners well and reiterated its commitment of working with young professionals in the sector, to improve and enhance the delivery of water and sanitation services. – SAnews.gov.za