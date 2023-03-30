Professionalising the public sector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that government is taking steps to professionalise the public service across all spheres.

He said this is to ensure the right people are in the right positions, that they are held accountable, and that they are empowered to provide the best possible service to the people.

The President was answering a question on whether he will commit to fully implementing the National Framework Towards the Professionalisation of the Public Sector in order to do away with cadre deployment.

“To support this effort, we are undertaking skills audits in all infrastructure and service departments.

“These audits will help us understand where critical skills exist in these departments to effectively deliver infrastructure and services. The National School of Government will work with other organs of State, like the Human Sciences Research Council, to conduct these audits.

“The adoption and implementation of the framework gives renewed momentum to the drive that commenced at the start of this administration to build a public sector that is ethical, professional and efficient,” the President said.

The President said the framework should be welcomed by the country’s public servants as an important tool for their progression as they work on the frontline to deliver on the promise of a better life for every South African.

On cadre deployment, the President said: "Whatever internal processes political parties undertake, we are clear that the merit principle must apply in public sector appointments, based on legislated prescripts and in line with the minimum competency standards.”

The President reiterated that in the State of the Nation Address in February, the sixth administration committed to the full implementation of the National Framework Towards the Professionalisation of the Public Sector.

Among other things, he said, the framework has been introduced to ensure that only ethical, qualified and competent individuals are appointed into positions of authority

“The Framework lays down clear requirements for recruitment and selection processes, mandatory induction for new public servants and performance management. It prioritises continuous learning so that the skills and capabilities of public servants are always improving.

“The framework will help to do away with undue interference, the violation of public procurement rules or the favouring of certain private sector interests, as happened during the State capture era,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said that the framework will also contribute to greater stability in the senior leadership of the public service. –SAnews.gov.za