Prof Fikeni appointed as Deputy Chairperson of the PSC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated Professor Somadoda Fikeni as Deputy Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

He has been a Commissioner with the PSC since February 2021, and has chaired the PSC’s 2021 Strategic Planning Session, the Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist Team, as well as Grievances and Complaints Panels.

As the second term of the Chairperson of the PSC, Adv Richard Sizani, came to an end on 31 January 2022, Prof Fikeni will act as Chairperson until such time that the President designates a Chairperson.

The PSC expressed its appreciation to Adv Sizani, as well as other outgoing Commissioners, Phumelele Nzimande, Dr Bruno Luthuli and Mike Seloane, who spent a substantial period of their lives making a contribution towards the implementation of the mandate of the PSC and improving public administration.

Prof Fikeni’s areas of specialisation and interest are political science, policy analysis, history, political economy, foresight and futures as well as heritage.

Educationally, he holds BA & BA Honours (Unitra), MA (Queens University in Canada) and a PHD (Michigan State University).

He has also held management positions at universities and in the public sector.

He has chaired numerous boards and have been involved in organisational enquiries and development of strategies for repositioning.

“We wish Prof Fikeni success in this new role,” PSC said in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za