Probe into Kagiso school shooting

Sunday, February 5, 2023

The Gauteng Department of Education says an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that took place at Kagiso Senior Secondary School on Friday, is underway.

Confirming the incident Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona said according to information at their disposal, it is alleged that an unknown man gained access into the school through the main gate when it was remotely opened for a car to drive in.

 “The patroller responsible for manning the gate tried to stop him but he did not cooperate. He proceeded to the admin block and hysterically demanded to see the principal.

“He was told that the principal was in a meeting and therefore would not see him at that time. He allegedly drew a knife and stabbed a teacher, in the hand. Subsequently, another teacher allegedly fatally shot him. Police are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident,” Mabona said.

Mabona said learners were converged into the school hall and addressed, and they were later released because they became restless.

 “Our Psycho-Social Unit will be dispatched to the school on Monday, 06 February 2023 to offer counselling to all the affected learners and teachers. The police are investigating circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mabona said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Policewoman arrested for sexually violating son

28310 Views
27 Jan 2023

SRD grant extended to March 2024

16626 Views
26 Oct 2022

Second Chance Matric Programme registration closure approaching

6154 Views
09 Jan 2023

Two cholera cases confirmed in South Africa

243 Views
06 Feb 2023

Pres Ramaphosa encouraged by progress made in Lesotho

969 Views
05 Feb 2023

SA artists bag Grammy Award

206 Views
06 Feb 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter