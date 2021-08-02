Primary schools resume full-time classes

After more than a year of attending school on a rotational basis to curb the spread of COVID-19, all primary school learners are back in class on a full-time basis from today.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said the decision to allow Grades 1 to 7 to return to school on a daily basis was approved by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), as advised by scientists who monitor and guide Cabinet on COVID 19- related matters, trends and response mechanisms.

According to the DBE, the return of these learners comes on the backdrop of a successful vaccination programme for the basic education sector with more than 517 000 staffers having received their COVID-19 jab.

“The return of primary school learners will enable recovery of learning and teaching time that was lost due to the recently extended school break. To assist in this endeavour, we call on all caregivers eligible for the vaccine to play their part and vaccinate as soon as possible,” said the DBE.

The department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, visited Kabelo Primary School in Katlehong, Gauteng, on Monday morning to monitor the situation.

Minister Angie Motshekga and Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi were also meant to go to schools as well.

However, due to an urgent matter, both the Minister and MEC were not able to attend this engagement, the department said. – SAnews.gov.za