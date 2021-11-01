Pretoria voting stations open on time

Most voting stations in Pretoria North opened on time with no incidents of violence and intimidation reported.

Police officers were clearly visible at most voting stations where all health protocols were observed.

Only two voting stations in Mabopane did not open on time due to a shortage of ballot papers.

SAnews spoke to some of the people who came to cast their votes.

Karen Park resident, Modiegi Lebale, who came to cast her vote at the Akasia Municipal voting station told SAnews that she is happy that she has voted for her favourite political party that she hopes will bring services to the people.

“I am confident that I have made the right choice. The person I have voted for will bring services to the people. We need better services here,” Lebale said.

Lebale encourages others to make their choices for better service delivery.

She expressed concern on the low number of young people who turned up to cast their votes.

“I’m disappointed that only a small percentage of young people turned up to cast their votes, I hope they are still coming,” she said.

Presiding Officer at Akasia Municipal voting station, Karabo Mtshweni, told SAnews that the station opened on time.

“When we arrived here, there were already people queuing outside. Others arrived here very early. No incidences of violence or intimidation took place here. It has been quiet,” Mtshweni said.

Mtshweni said they only had few individuals who cast their special votes over the weekend, adding that she hopes everything will go smoothly.

“Police are here to monitor the situation, we do not anticipate any disruptions,” Mtshweni said.

In Soshanguve, North of Pretoria at a voting station near Changing Spot, presiding officer Sipho Msiza told SAnews that since that station opened at 07:00, people have been trickling in.

“We hope that the young people are still coming,” Msiza said.

At Eagles of Faith Voting station, also in Soshanguve ward 37, presiding officer Lethabo Mabuza told SAnews that they did not have any individuals casting special votes.

“When we opened at 07:00 this morning, there were only a few people waiting outside to cast their votes,” Mabuza said.

Mabuza said he hopes that most people will come to cast their votes later this afternoon.

When SAnews visited the station, there were only a few people who came to cast their votes.

In total, more than 23 000 voting stations have been set up throughout the country.

Special votes

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa, at least 80 percent of voters who had applied for special votes cast their ballet at their voting stations over the weekend.

Briefing the media on Sunday, IEC Chairperson Glen Mashinini said the Commission was pleased with voter turnout over the past two days.

In ensuring the safety of the voters, the Gauteng Health Department has set up at least 94 pop-up vaccination sites near voting stations in the province. This will supplement the national Health Department’s 1 000 pop-up sites. – SAnews.gov.za