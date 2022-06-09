Pretoria to host UN technology symposium

The sixth United Nations (UN) Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping International Symposium (PTPS) is expected to be held in South Africa later this month.

This was announced by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele during a Post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Some 300 delegates from about 50 countries are expected at the symposium which will be held at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research from June 21 to June 24.

“The symposium brings together all interested military, police, and civilians from the UN Member States to collaborate in the use of modern, advanced technologies and concepts in UN-led field missions.

“The symposium will be used as an information-sharing and brainstorming platform for UN member states involved in peacekeeping initiatives on the usage of the latest technologies in peacekeeping missions,” Minister Gungubele said.

According to Gungubele, cabinet also acknowledged the Fourth WorldSkills South Africa (WSZA) Biennial National Competition currently underway at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The event is used to promote artisan skills as a viable career choice as well as to open up potential partnerships with the industry. It is also used to assess the levels of our apprenticeships and artisan development in addition to advocating for the uptake of artisan careers as careers of the first choice by our students,” Gungubele said.

Turning to events on the continent, Minister Gungubele said cabinet reflected on the African Union’s anti-terrorism and anti-coup summit held at the end of last month.

“Cabinet welcomed the declaration, pledges and commitments adopted at the AU’s Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes in Africa held in Malabo, Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

“African leaders assessed the persistent threats, evaluated current response mechanisms and committed to strengthening the collective security of member states facing terrorism and violent extremism,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za