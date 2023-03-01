Presiding Officers saddened by sudden passing of MP Maurencia Gillion

Parliament’s Presiding Officers have extended their heartfelt condolences following the sudden death of a Member of Parliament in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

Maurencia Natalie Gillion passed away on Tuesday afternoon during a Members’ training workshop organised by the Council at the Cape Town City Lodge.

Gilion was attending the three-day strategic review and planning workshop, which started on Tuesday. She collapsed and lost consciousness during the afternoon session.

She sadly passed away on the spot following unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate her.

The Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, said they are distressed and shocked by the sudden passing.

"All of us are in a state of great grief, inexplicable shock and anguish. Nothing could have prepared any of us here for this. To lose a Member of Parliament is very sad, but to lose her in this manner is just harrowing.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon Gillion and pray for their strength to surmount this unbearable pain," the Presiding Officers said.

Gillion, who represented the Western Cape Province in the NCOP, served in the select committee on health and social services. She was a member of the African National Congress.

The Presiding Officers said Gillion’s family was immediately informed of her passing. – SAnews.gov.za