Presiding Officers convey condolences

Friday, August 20, 2021

The Presiding Officers of Parliament have conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the school learner who tragically died as a result of a devastating taxi crash outside one of the entrances of Parliament on Friday morning.

It is reported that an overloaded minibus taxi carrying 22 school learners, mostly primary school learners, crashed into a bollard in front of Parliament after allegedly jumping a red robot, resulting in one fatality and injuries to several others.

The Presiding Officers, Presiding Officers -- National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson, Amos Masondo, have expressed shock and sadness at this tragedy and have called for a swift investigation into the accident by all the appropriate authorities.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured pupils for their speedy recovery. We call upon the traffic authorities to investigate the circumstances of the accident and leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of our children,” the Presiding Officers said. – SAnews.gov.za

