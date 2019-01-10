Presidents Ramaphosa, Lungu call on DRC to release results

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Zambian counterpart, Edgar Lungu, have called on the Democratic Republic of the Congo electoral commission to release election results in order to maintain the credibility of elections.

“The two Presidents underscored that the delay in releasing the results of the elections can lead to suspicions and compromise peace and stability of the country,” said the Presidency in statement.

On Wednesday, President Ramaphosa received President Lungu, who is also the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson for the Organ on Politics, Defense, and Security Cooperation, on a working visit to South Africa.

During their meeting, the two Presidents were briefed by the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Zambia, Joseph Malanj who led the SADC Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) during elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President Ramaphosa and Lungu reiterated comments made by SEOM that considering the number of voters, the vast area to be covered and the new technology implemented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), the elections were generally peaceful and the right to vote was protected.

The two Presidents called on all the political parties and the people of Congo to remain calm and exercise total restraint while waiting for CENI to release the final results.

The two Presidents commended the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the DRC security forces for supporting CENI in ensuring that the people vote in a peaceful and secure environment.

The two Presidents agreed to monitor the situation in DRC and committed SADC's support and solidarity. – SAnews.gov.za