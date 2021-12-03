Presidential Working Group on Disabilities to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa

Friday, December 3, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the Presidential Working Group on Disabilities in the near future to engage on challenges and empowerment programmes and projects for people with disabilities.

This as the country observes the International Day of Persons With Disabilities on Friday themed: “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world”.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is expected to attend the meeting with the President which will also mark the end of Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM).

“As the department we wish to pledge alignment with the international theme. In South Africa, we observed DRAM 2021 under the theme: The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke – Create and Realise an Inclusive Society Upholding Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” the Minister said.

The Minister added that society must change its attitude towards people with disabilities.

“It takes each and every one of us to remember that persons with disabilities are not to be side lined in any area. We must adjust our attitudes and perceptions towards disabilities and understand that many people face mental health challenges daily. We must be more understanding towards each other to ensure a more caring society,” she said.

The date for the meeting with President Ramaphosa is yet to be announced. – SAnews.gov.za

 

