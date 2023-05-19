Presidential Imbizo an opportunity for citizens to have their say

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng, says it is critical for all spheres of government – national, provincial and local – to work together for the betterment of all South Africans.

Nkadimeng was speaking at the 6th Presidential District Development Model Imbizo - led by President Cyril Ramaphosa - in the Drakenstein Municipality in the Western Cape.

The District Development Model (DDM) is aimed at getting all of government working together in order to accelerate service delivery and the Imbizo is part of government’s efforts to hear the challenges of the citizens straight from them.

“We are guided by an all-of-government, for an all-of-society approach in ensuring that we … promote active community participation in all our governance.

“In growing South Africa together, it becomes paramount – as our Intergovernmental Framework mandates – that we plan together, we structure together, we need to put resources together and we need to take care of our communities together,” she said.

She explained that the DDM is a guiding tool on how the spheres of government can work together.

"It is within that spirit that when a Premier raises an issue of a school, the Minister of Education listens and hears that there is a need. We are mandated to provide these services ... in a sustainable manner and we can’t be sustainable if we don’t plan together,” she said.

Nkadimeng emphasised that government has embarked on a programme to bring the leaders of government departments, provinces and municipalities to the people in order to listen and act on their challenges.

“It is a chance…once in a lifetime. The DDM brings the President to come to his people and say: ‘I’m listening to you’. It can only happen when you have a President who has an interest in the people that he leads.”

The Minister called on all of government to recommit itself to serving the citizens of South Africa.

“We should all commit ourselves today that, through the District Development Model, we will put our people first, we’ll deliver the most basic municipal services and … we’ll strive for good governance and a proper administration. We will ensure that we have sound financial management and, of course, we will instill institutional capability to ensure that our people are the direct beneficiaries.

“[The Imbizo] is about building and growing South Africa together,” she said.

The Presidential Imbizo is currently underway with community members expressing their challenges and Ministers and President Ramaphosa set to respond. – SAnews.gov.za