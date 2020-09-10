Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission established

Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission, at its ordinary meeting this week.

“The commission will coordinate the just transition of our country to a low carbon climate and resilient economy and society by 2050,” said a statement issued by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Thursday.

The structure will be represented by government, its social partners, civil society and experts from academia and research institutions.

South Africa is the signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Cabinet’s decision is in line with the Presidential Job Summit Framework Agreement signed during the Presidential Job Summit in 2018.

Low Emission Development (LED) Strategy

Cabinet also approved the submission of the country’s Low Emission Development (LED) Strategy to the UNFCCC Secretariat.

“This LED Strategy will advance the national climate change and development policy in a more coordinated, coherent and strategic manner. It provides mitigation measures focusing on four key sectors of the economy, namely energy; industry; agriculture, forestry and land use; and waste,” said the statement issued following Cabinet’s meeting.

Waste Management Strategy

The National Waste Management Strategy (NWMS) 2020 was also approved and will replace the NWMS 2011.

The waste management strategy gives into effect the terms of the National Environmental Management: Waste Act, 2008 (Act 59 of 2008).

It directs the environmental protection programmes and drives a sustainable and an environmentally friendly, inclusive economic growth, with three focus pillars – waste minimisation, effective and sustainable services, and waste awareness and compliance. - SAnews.gov.za