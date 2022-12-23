President wishes SA a happy and safe festive season

Friday, December 23, 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished South Africans a happy and safe festive season and a prosperous New Year.

In a Season's greetings message on Friday, President Ramaphosa urged South Africans to look to the next year with hope and determination as they reflect on the challenges and the achievements of the year that has passed.

“Our great country will rise above adversity as it has done so many times in the past. We are a people of optimism. We love our country and wish for its success.

“I wish you and yours a happy and safe festive season and a prosperous New Year,” the President said.

The President said that South Africa is a nation that perseveres and never gives up.

In his latest weekly newsletter last week, the President encouraged South Africans to remain optimistic, even as "we brace against harsh winds". 

“We are a nation that perseveres, and that never gives up. We will overcome our current challenges, as surely as we did the pandemic that threatened to lay waste to our nation.

"Misfortune has tested us over the past year, but these hard times have brought to the fore once more the traits for which we are known as South Africans,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za

