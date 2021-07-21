President wishes Muslims a blessed Eid-ul-Adha

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Muslim community a blessed Eid-ul-Adha, which will be observed in South Africa on Wednesday.

Eid-ul-Adha marks the end of the haj or pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam.

President Ramaphosa said the Muslim community is celebrating Eid this year under difficult conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community continued to perform admirable acts of charity towards their co-religionists and non-Muslims alike.

“The message of Eid-ul-Adha of resilience and remaining steadfast in the face of great tribulations resonates deeply with us all in these difficult times,” the President said in a statement.

Traditionally, during Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice an animal that is divided into three, to be shared equally among family, friends and the needy.

“As our Muslim brothers and sisters distribute food to the needy during Eid, we remain grateful for the community’s charitable acts since the onset of the pandemic, and in the aftermath of the unrest in parts our country in recent weeks,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President noted that the story of Abraham being called upon to sacrifice his son, was familiar to many and common to a number of faiths, and a reminder that South Africans had far more in common than differences.

“The past few weeks have sorely tested our very nationhood, with racial tensions flaring up in some communities. At such times let us hold fast to the common values we share, and to our shared quest to build a country rooted in peace, social harmony and non-racialism. Eid Mubarak!” the President said.

The President also thanked the leadership and members of the Muslim community for their support in observing the public health regulations under COVID-19.

“On this auspicious day, please continue in this vein by observing the regulations and avoiding any gatherings, as these have the potential to spread infections.” – SAnews.gov.za

 

