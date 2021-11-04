President wishes Hindu community a blessed Deepavali

Thursday, November 4, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his warm wishes to South Africa’s Hindu community for their observance of the religious festival of Deepavali, known as the Festival of Lights.

The President said that as an occasion of religious devotion and cultural expression, Diwali is a rich and enriching feature of the nation’s valued and enviable diversity.

“It is also an occasion on which we acknowledge the ties of history that bind our nation to other parts of the world. South Africa’s Hindu community makes a significant contribution to the spiritual, ethical, economic and cultural life of our nation through the values of honesty, patience and compassion,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said that these are values and moral duties of which society is in great need, as we seek to rebuild the country’s economy and overcome poverty, unemployment and inequality.

“At the dawn of the Hindu New Year, this is not only a time for reflection and for a fresh commitment among Hindu devotees but an opportunity for all of us to play our part in moral and ethical renewal in our country and in reaching out to the most vulnerable among us,” the President said.

The President wishes the Hindu community a period of blessed spiritual and social fellowship within the provisions of the COVID-19 health regulations. – SAnews.gov.za 

Most Read

IEC to release 2021 Municipal Election results today

30045 Views
04 Nov 2021

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

104945 Views
21 Sep 2021

ANC takes lead in most KZN municipalities

9922 Views
02 Nov 2021

2021 Local Government Election results trickle in

4902 Views
02 Nov 2021

SASSA grants SRD beneficiaries opportunity to change payment method

258666 Views
06 Sep 2021

Payment of R350 grant resumes

364295 Views
26 Aug 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter