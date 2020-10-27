President welcomes breakthrough in Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the South African Police Service for the breakthrough in the investigation and arrests in the murder case of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

On Monday, which marked the sixth anniversary of the murder of the national and continental sports icon, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that five suspects had been arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Today is a day on which we revisit the sadness that affected millions of us as South Africans, when we lost Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.

“But this anniversary is mitigated by the arrest of five suspects, who have been unable to escape the reach of the law, regardless of the passage of time,” said President Ramaphosa.

The arrests were the result of a multi-disciplinary integrated approach to the investigation, with SAPS working closely with the National Directorate for Public Prosecutions.

In addition, the breakthrough in the Meyiwa case is attributed to the establishment of a Cold Case Team to reopen unsuccessful investigations. The team was established by the National Commissioner of Police two years ago.

“We congratulate the police for their hard work and persistence. We must now allow the criminal justice system and the judiciary to do their work and handle this matter to finality,” said the President. – SAnews.gov.za