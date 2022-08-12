President welcomes 14 new ambassadors to South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told new ambassadors from across the world that South Africa’s most pressing priority is a swift and equitable economic recovery that leaves no one behind, post-COVID-19.

The President welcomed 14 Heads of Mission-Designate.

The Heads of Mission-Designate presented their Letters of Credence to the President during a Credentials Ceremony at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane on Thursday.

The Heads of Mission-Designate who will serve at missions in South Africa with the aim of advancing diplomatic relations, are from the following countries:

Kingdom of Thailand, Kingdom of Spain, Republic of Paraguay, Slovak Republic, State of Libya, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Kingdom of Eswatini, Republic of Chile, Republic of Mali, Republic of Sudan, Republic of Uganda, European Union, United States of America and Turkmenistan.

“Since 2020, South Africa has been implementing an Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to lift our economy out of a prolonged period of slow growth, to create jobs and to undertake far-reaching economic reform,” the President said.



At the same time, the President said government is implementing programmes to alleviate poverty and inequality, to advance gender equality and to contribute its fair share towards addressing climate change and its impact.

“From this pandemic, we have learned a number of lessons on how we engage with each other as countries and on the importance of mutual respect,” he said.

Since achieving democracy in 1994, South Africa has built strong and meaningful relationships with nations across the world.

“Many of these relationships have their roots in the bonds of solidarity and friendship that were forged during the struggle against apartheid.

“We remain grateful to all those countries, many of which are represented here today, that gave our leaders and fighters refuge, that provided material and moral support, and that mobilised for the isolation of the apartheid regime,” the President said.

He said that the country is greatly encouraged by the value the respective governments place in maintaining and deepening relations with South Africa.

He was also pleased that all the continents of the world are represented since South Africa has always endeavoured to maintain friendly relations with all countries regardless of location, size or alignment.

“We share a belief in the indivisible unity of humankind and in the centrality of international diplomacy as an instrument of progress, world peace and mutual prosperity.”

President Ramaphosa reiterated that South Africa seeks to work with its partners across the world to build a more democratic, just and equitable world order, one which prioritises the needs and interests of the poor and vulnerable.



“As the peoples of the world, we have a shared interest in ending poverty and in ending disparities of wealth, skills, resources, and access to education, health and social support. South Africa stands ready to work with all governments and peoples towards achieving these objectives,” he said.

The presence of the Heads of Mission in the country will further aid efforts to build a better world that is more egalitarian, that is free of war and conflict, where the rights of women and girls are respected, and where we all play our part to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change.



“We look forward to working with you to strengthen relations between our respective countries and to advance a global economic recovery that leaves no-one behind,” the President said. –SAnews.gov.za