President to visit North West

Thursday, March 10, 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead a delegation to the North West at the weekend where he will conduct a Presidential Imbizo.

During the event, the President and leaders from all three spheres of government will interact with communities in the North West.

“The inaugural Presidential Imbizo of 2022 provides a platform for the President to engage with communities on their experiences of daily life and service delivery by government. Citizens will also engage directly on their proposals on how we can grow South Africa together, without leaving anyone behind,” Cabinet said.

Building on the District Development Model (DDM) , which calls for greater cooperation between citizens and public representatives, Cabinet urges communities in the North West to use this opportunity to engage directly with the President and to make their concerns or proposals heard. 

The DDM embodies an approach by which the three spheres of government and state entities work in unison in an impact-oriented way, and where there is higher performance and accountability for coherent service delivery and development outcomes.

It is a method of government operating in unison focusing on the municipal district and metropolitan spaces as the impact areas of joint planning, budgeting and implementation. –SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Plans in place for Tropical Cyclone Eloise impact

57306 Views
25 Jan 2021

Home Affairs activates "alive" status verification

133259 Views
05 Mar 2013

Read: Nelson Mandela's inauguration speech as President of SA

60110 Views
10 May 2018

New SRD grant pay days to note for February 2022

44000 Views
01 Feb 2022

Phase 2 opens for education assistant applications

189117 Views
27 Sep 2021

2022 May/June examination registration deadline extended

6938 Views
16 Feb 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter