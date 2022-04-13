President to visit flood-affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning visit flood-stricken parts of KwaZulu-Natal to offer support to affected communities and assess the response of government and civil society to this “critical situation”.

He will visit a number of areas that have been severely impacted by persistent, heavy downpours in recent days which have claimed lives, infrastructure and various assets.



The President’s programme will begin at Pinetown Civic Centre for a briefing by Premier Sihle Zikalala and officials on the situation in the province.



Following the briefing, the President will travel to the following areas to meet affected families and inspect damage to infrastructure:

• Clermont (eThekwini Metropolitan Municipal Wards 22 and 29);

• Lindelani (Ward 43);

• Entuzuma (Ward 43);

• Emawoti (Ward 53), and

• Umzinyathi (Ward 03)

In a statement on Tuesday, President Ramaphosa said his thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, people who have been injured and individuals, businesses and organisations who have lost property.



“This is a tragic toll of the force of nature and this situation calls for an effective response by government in partnership with communities.



“This situation calls on us to come together as a nation and offer assistance to those who desperately need our care and support,” he said.



The President’s visit follows meetings on Tuesday evening of the National Disaster Management Centre and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disaster Management.

The National Disaster Management Centre is established in terms of the Disaster Management Act to coordinate integrated responses to disasters by all spheres of government, the private sector and civil society.



President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Minister of Police, Gen Bheki Cele. – SAnews.gov.za