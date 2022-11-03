President to update Parliament on electricity, empowerment and energy transition

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon engage with Members of the National Assembly on key national issues, including stabilising the supply of electricity to households and industry.

During today’s session in the National Assembly, President Ramaphosa will face several questions from Members of Parliament on load shedding, energy transition and Black Economic Empowerment, among others.

In a statement, The Presidency said that the President’s response to questions for oral reply at 14h00 will be the last such engagement with the National Assembly for the 2022 Parliamentary Year.

“During today’s session the President will also outline progress in infrastructure development that is directed towards overcoming spatial inequality in the country and in unequal access to social services such as water, sanitation, education and health.

“President Ramaphosa will also spell out the role of the Presidential Climate Commission in developing South Africa’s climate change commitments as part of the country’s clean and just transition towards climate neutrality,” the Presidency said.

On a different subject, the President will also elaborate on the importance of broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) in the country’s efforts to build an inclusive and sustainable economy.

The President will further provide his vision for the contribution the South African aviation industry can play in regional connectivity and the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. – SAnews.gov.za